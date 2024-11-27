Canucks Shut Down Bakersfield, 3-1

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (7-7-3, 17pts) could not dig out of a two-goal second intermission deficit in a 3-1 setback to the Abbotsford Canucks (10-8-1, 21pts) on Tuesday. Noel Hoefenmayer (2nd) scored the lone goal for the Condors who fired 35 shots. Hoefenmayer now has seven points (2g-5a) in 10 games this season.

Seth Griffith was named the fourth Condors AHL captain earlier in the day.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home for Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180 AM, and Three-Way Chevrolet. (click here for tickets)

