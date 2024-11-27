Wilsby, Blankenburg Recalled By Preds

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defensemen Adam Wilsby and Nick Blankenburg from Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have recalled defenseman Chad Nychuk from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL and signed forward Michael O'Leary to a professional try-out contract.

Wilsby was on Nashville's active roster during its recent five-game road trip, which concluded Nov. 20 in Seattle. The 6-foot-1, 188-pound blueliner has recorded five points (1g-4a) and a +5 rating in 13 games for the Admirals this season, including an assist in his last two games.

Blankenburg has skated in 13 games for the Admirals this season, posting eight points (3g-5a), a team-high among defensemen. The 5-foot-9, 177-pound blueliner has points in two of his last three games (2a) and scored two of his goals on Oct. 16 He tallied two of his goals on Oct. 19 vs. Rockford. Blankenburg has appeared in 55 career NHL games - all with Columbus - recording 18 points (6g-12a) from 2021-24.

Nychuk shows a goal and a +2 rating in six games with the Gladiators this season. Signed by the Ads to an AHL contract this past off-season, the Rossburn, MB native split time last year between the Abbotsford Heat and the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL). He tallied three points (2g-1a) and 12 penalty minutes in 13 games for the Heat and then chipped in a goal and 11 assists in 24 contests in Kalamazoo. In parts of two seasons with Abbotsford he collected eight points on two goals and six assists in 26 games and was an ECHL All-Star in with the Wings in the 22-23 season.

O'Leary joins the Admirals after beginning the season with the Florida Everblades (ECHL) where he has ten points on one goal and nine assists and a +7 rating in 14 games. He has played the past two years with the Iowa Wild, setting career highs with the in 2022-23 in games played (66), goals (12), assists (15), and points (27). In parts of five AHL seasons he has accumulated 44 points (19g-25a) and 139 penalty minutes in 176 games with the Wild and Hartford Wolfpack.

The Admirals will visit Grand Rapids Fri., Nov. 29. Milwaukee's next home game is Sat., Nov. 30 against Rockford at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

