Capacity Crowd for Teddy Bear Toss Saturday
November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The BIGGEST night of the year is Saturday as the Condors host the 26th annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180 AM, and Three-Way Chevrolet.
A limited amount of great seats are available. Bring two new stuffed animals to the game and throw them on the ice after the Condors first goal. All of the bears will be collected and donated to the United Way of Central Eastern California which distributes the bears to dozens of local non-profit organizations.
Arrive early to avoid lines and be in your seat for the big goal. Doors open at 6, the puck drops at 7 p.m.
Our thank you to our Big Buddies partners who purchased tickets to send deserving kids to Teddy Bear Toss.
Gold Level
Bakersfield Honda
Norman Wireline Service
Silver Level
Oldenkamp Trucking
Bronze Level
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
Rain for Rent
Truitt Oilfield Maintenance
Blue Level
Granite Construction
Kenai Drilling
Mike's Fencing
Valley Mortgage Investments
Varner Bros Inc.
Graham Construction
Holmes Western Oil Corp
US Engineering LLC (Josh Wolford)
