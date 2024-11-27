Capacity Crowd for Teddy Bear Toss Saturday

The BIGGEST night of the year is Saturday as the Condors host the 26th annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180 AM, and Three-Way Chevrolet.

A limited amount of great seats are available. Bring two new stuffed animals to the game and throw them on the ice after the Condors first goal. All of the bears will be collected and donated to the United Way of Central Eastern California which distributes the bears to dozens of local non-profit organizations.

Arrive early to avoid lines and be in your seat for the big goal. Doors open at 6, the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Our thank you to our Big Buddies partners who purchased tickets to send deserving kids to Teddy Bear Toss.

Gold Level

Bakersfield Honda

Norman Wireline Service

Silver Level

Oldenkamp Trucking

Bronze Level

DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen

Rain for Rent

Truitt Oilfield Maintenance

Blue Level

Granite Construction

Kenai Drilling

Mike's Fencing

Valley Mortgage Investments

Varner Bros Inc.

Graham Construction

Holmes Western Oil Corp

US Engineering LLC (Josh Wolford)

