Griffins to Host Ninth Annual Red Kettle Game

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 vs. Chicago Wolves

Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Ninth Annual Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army: Help raise awareness of The Salvation Army's mission to provide programs and services to our West Michigan neighbors during the holidays and throughout the year by wearing red to the game. Several red kettles will be stationed throughout the lobby and concourse, some staffed by the wives and girlfriends of Griffins players (aka the Better Halves). The Salvation Army's brass band will perform the national anthem and play a selection of holiday favorites on the concourse during intermissions.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special Red Kettle jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit The Salvation Army.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the Captain Morgan Bar outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at BC Pizza and Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124, the stand outside section 128, and the stand outside section 103.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchased in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Winter Clothing Drive: SAVOR, the exclusive food & beverage provider for Van Andel Arena, is holding a winter clothing drive to benefit local charities and missions. For home games through Dec. 6, fans are encouraged to bring any new or gently used winter clothing of all types and sizes from infant to adult and drop off their donations at the collection bin inside the Consumers Credit Union Club Restaurant and Bar, located on the lower level of the arena.

