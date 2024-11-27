5-4 Win over Rochester Breaks Franchise Record for Consecutive Victories

ROCHESTER - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Rochester Americans 5-4 on Wednesday night at Blue Cross Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 13-4-0-1 and currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings but tied in the point column with the Laval Rocket.

Rochester's Brendan Warren scored the first goal of the night 2:14 into the contest, but Luca Del Bel Belluz evened the score at the 7:15 mark of the frame with Rocco Grimaldi and Mikael Pyyhtia picking up assists. At 10:14 of the period, Justin Pearson scored off feeds from Denton Mateychuk and Corson Ceulemans to take the first lead of the night for the Monsters. The Americans closed out the period with two goals coming from Jack Rathbone at 15:15 and Graham Slaggert at 19:55 for the 3-2 Rochester lead through 20 minutes. The Americans scored early in the second stanza from Josh Dunne at 2:40 of the period to go ahead 4-2. Cleveland made it a 4-3 game as Del Bel Belluz finished the job started by Madison Bowey and Mateychuk to make it 4-3 through two frames. Owen Sillinger tied the game 3:34 into the final period with Samuel Knazko and Gavin Brindley getting the helpers. Brindley scored the game winner and his first professional at the 9:30 mark of the third frame off a pass from Max McCue as the Monsters left Rochester with a 5-4 victory. With the win, Cleveland broke a franchise record with nine consecutive wins in a row.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 37 saves for the win while Rochester's Devon Levi stopped 20 shots in defeat.

The Monsters will host the Toronto Marlies for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop on Friday, November 29, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 2 - - 5

ROC 3 1 0 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/4 6/6 16 min / 8 inf

ROC 41 0/6 4/4 12 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 37 4 7-3-1

ROC Levi L 20 5 1-1-1

Cleveland Record: 13-4-0-1, 2nd North Division

Rochester Record: 8-7-3-0, 5th North Division

