Ads Set Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals set their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for 2024, including specials on tickets and merchandise.

On the ticket side, fans can take home the Faux Back Friday Deal, which includes an Admirals Stein, a Faux Back Cooler bag, koozie, Light Blue Ticket Voucher, and a beer voucher at the Old German Beer Hall for just $65. This deal is available now through Friday night at 11:59 pm and can be purchased online at milwaukeeadmirals.com and at the team's office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.

For Cyber Monday only, the Ads are offering $10 Light Blue or $15 Navy Tickets for their game on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7 pm against the Cleveland Monsters. This deal is also available both online and in person.

The Admirals will have multiple merchandise deals available all weekend long, including a navy hooded sweatshirt for just $40 and a faux back red crew neck sweatshirt for just $35. These two pieces are available online only. In addition, there will be many more spontaneous deals available at milwaukeeadmirals.com. Fans should click merchandise link and then the "Cyber Weekend" links.

After being closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, the Admirals office will be open from 9 am until 5 pm on Friday and then again from 12 pm to 4 pm on Saturday.

The Admirals visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night before returning home for the first time in two weeks when they host the Rockford IceHogs at 6 pm on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

