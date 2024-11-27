Blackhawks Trade Ryder Rolston to Predators

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has traded forward Ryder Rolston to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.

Rolston, 23, spent two seasons in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, skating in 68 career regular-season games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and compiling 20 points (11G, 9A).

