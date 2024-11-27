Blackhawks Trade Ryder Rolston to Predators
November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has traded forward Ryder Rolston to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.
Rolston, 23, spent two seasons in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, skating in 68 career regular-season games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and compiling 20 points (11G, 9A).
Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Friday, November 29th when the Hogs host the Wolves for the next "Screw City Night". The first 1,500 fans in the building will receive the first installment of the "Local Artist Hat Series" as a giveaway Click here for tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024
- Preds Acquire Rolston from Chicago - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blackhawks Trade Ryder Rolston to Predators - Rockford IceHogs
- Ville Husso Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wilsby, Blankenburg Recalled By Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Rocket, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capacity Crowd for Teddy Bear Toss Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Notebook: Learning Lessons - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins to Host Ninth Annual Red Kettle Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Advisory - Moose Name Dominic Toninato Team Captain - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Beat Bakersfield 3-1 for 4th Straight Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Canucks Shut Down Bakersfield, 3-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners' Win Streak Snapped in 8-2 Defeat to Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.