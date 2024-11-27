P-Bruins Topped by Comets

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Comets 5-3 on Wednesday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. Forward Vinni Lettieri netted his ninth goal of the season, while Fabian Lysell found the back of the net for his third tally of the year. Trevor Kuntar scored his first goal of the season as time was expiring in the contest.

How It Happened

2:07 into the game, Patrick Brown fired a pass from the right circle towards Lettieri cutting to the crease, where he redirected the puck into the back of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Trevor Kuntar received a secondary assist.

Joe Gambardella collected a rebound and flipped it across the goal line, tying the game at 1-1 with 9:42 remaining in the first period.

Cutting down the slot, Jack Malone received a pass and fired a shot into the upper-left corner of the net, giving the Comets a 2-1 lead with 5:09 to play in the first frame.

Lysell's turnaround wrist shot from the left circle snuck inside the near post, tying the game at 2-2 with 15:18 left in the third period. Frederic Brunet and Ryan Mast were credited with the assists.

17 seconds after the Providence tally, Xavier Parent's wrist shot from the slot beat the goaltender on the glove side, giving the Comets a 3-2 lead.

The puck squirted out to Topias Vilen in the left circle, where he snapped a shot past the glove of the goaltender to extend the Utica lead to 4-2 with 9:34 remaining in the third period.

With 2:10 left in the game, Mike Hardman scored on the empty net to give the Comets a 5-2 lead.

Kuntar found the back of the net with 2 seconds remaining. Ian Mitchell and Riley Tufte received the assists.

Stats

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 19 of the 23 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 27 shots.

The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The Providence Bruins fall to 8-8-2-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Utica Comets on Saturday, November 30 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

