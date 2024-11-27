Belleville Sens Road Trip Opens with a Loss in Syracuse
November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
Belleville Senators right wing Tyler Boucher vs. the Syracuse Crunch
(Belleville Senators, Credit: Freestyle Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY - Despite the Belleville Sens pouring a season-high 40 shots on the opposition net, it was the Syracuse Crunch offence that came out swinging at Upstate Medical University Arena, as the Senators fell 7-1 on Wednesday night.
All of the scoring in the first period came within about a three-and-a-half-minute span. Angus Crookshank got things going by notching his ninth goal of the season on the power play, just past the 10:00 mark, assisted by Jeremy Davies and Stephen Halliday. It was Crookshank's fourth goal against the Crunch in this campaign.
But Syracuse would answer back with a pair of quick markers, at 11:47 by Tristan Allard, and then at 13:39 by Gabriel Fortier. Belleville put a season-high 19 shots on goal in the opening frame.
The Crunch took over in the second period, finding the net two more times in the middle of the period. Rookie Dylan Duke beat Subban with a high-slot one-timer at 10:37, before Conor Sheary pierced Subban's armour at 13:00. Belleville outshot Syracuse 10-9 in the period, but couldn't solve Brandon Halverson in the Syracuse net, as they did in the first.
Syracuse tacked on three more in the third, including a second goal from Allard just 1:24 into the period, and then from Roman Schmidt and Milo Roelens at 10:18 and 16:03 respectively. Subban was pulled partway through the period to make way for Michael Simpson, who made his AHL debut.
Fast Facts:
#9 Angus Crookshank scored his team-leading 9th goal of the season and had a game-high six shots on net
#34 Stephen Halliday had an assist in his first game wearing his new number
#30 Malcolm Subban stopped 15 of 21 shots
#31 Michael Simpson made his AHL debut in relief of Subban in the third period and stopped two of three shots
The Senators were 1/6 on the Lifestyle Home Products Power Play and 1/1 on the ViewTech Window and Door Penalty Kill
Belleville had a season-high 40 shots on goal, outshooting the Crunch 40-24
Sound Bytes:
Belleville Sens Captain Garrett Pilon on the result:
"I think it comes down to the fact that they outworked us and scored on their chances when we didn't. We've seen these guys a lot already and know their brand of hockey. They came to compete and I don't think we did. It's nothing systematic for the most part, I think it's a matter of will and want to win. And, I think there'll be a lot of us who look in the mirror after that game wanting to be better."
Belleville Sens Captain Garrett Pilon on re-shifting the focus heading into the weekend:
"It comes internally from our group. I think we have a skilled group and a good group of guys in there, but at the end of the day, that game wasn't good enough. I think all of us know that, so going into the weekend, it's obviously an opportunity to make a statement for us as a group. We'll see what kind of character we have and looking forward to what we're going to Brin got the weekend."
Images from this story
|
Belleville Senators right wing Xavier Bourgault
(Freestyle Photography)
|
Belleville Senators left wing Angus Crookshank on the faceoff
(Freestyle Photography)
|
Belleville Senators right wing Tyler Boucher vs. the Syracuse Crunch
(Freestyle Photography)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024
- Belleville Sens Road Trip Opens with a Loss in Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- 5-4 Win over Rochester Breaks Franchise Record for Consecutive Victories - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Top Rocket 5-3 - Hershey Bears
- Dramatic Rally in Overtime Win at Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Lose 5-4 in Overtime to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Belleville Senators, 7-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Winning Streak Continues, Beat Bruins 5-3 - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Topped by Comets - Providence Bruins
- Milos Kelemen and Patrik Koch Loaned to Czechia Extraliga - Tucson Roadrunners
- Belleville Sens and Shriners Children's Hospitals to Partner for 2024 Teddy Bear Toss - Belleville Senators
- Ads Set Black Friday/Cyber Monday Deals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Game #17: Tucson Roadrunners (8-8-0-0) vs Coachella Valley Firebirds (10-5-0-1) - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preds Acquire Rolston from Chicago - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blackhawks Trade Ryder Rolston to Predators - Rockford IceHogs
- Ville Husso Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wilsby, Blankenburg Recalled By Preds - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Rocket, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capacity Crowd for Teddy Bear Toss Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Amerks Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Notebook: Learning Lessons - Charlotte Checkers
- Griffins to Host Ninth Annual Red Kettle Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Manitoba Moose Advisory - Moose Name Dominic Toninato Team Captain - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Beat Bakersfield 3-1 for 4th Straight Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Canucks Shut Down Bakersfield, 3-1 - Bakersfield Condors
- Roadrunners' Win Streak Snapped in 8-2 Defeat to Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Belleville Sens Road Trip Opens with a Loss in Syracuse
- Belleville Sens and Shriners Children's Hospitals to Partner for 2024 Teddy Bear Toss
- Home-And-Home Split with Laval Bumps Belleville up a Spot in North Division
- Bourgault Tallies Lone Sens' Goal in 3-1 Loss to Laval
- Sens Score Four Straight to Come Back and Sink Rocket 4-2