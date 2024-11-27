Amerks Announce 2024-25 Broadcast Schedule

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)









(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced today that the team will again televise 12 upcoming home games locally on CW Rochester during the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

The broadcast schedule will feature six live events, beginning with Rochester's home game on Friday, Dec. 20 against the Syracuse Crunch, as well as a half-dozen more tape-delayed games, the first of which is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 29 against Syracuse. All tape-delayed broadcasts will be available for viewing starting at various times following the scheduled date of the game.

All 12 games will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers on channel 16, DirecTV customers on channel 14 and over the air on channel 13.2.

"We are thrilled to bring you Amerks hockey again this year," said 13WHAM Sports Director, Mike Catalana. "The excitement we've seen over the last two years in the playoffs has been remarkable and the prospect pipeline between Rochester and Buffalo is full of talent. Fans have every reason to be excited about this year's team."

"We're pleased and excited for the opportunity to again bring Rochester select Amerks games for the fourth year in a row," said WUHF and WHAM-TV Vice President and General Manager Chuck Samuels. "We truly value our partnership with the Amerks and take tremendous pride in providing a platform to further promote our local teams."

The televised home games will be simulcast with the Amerks radio broadcasts on The Fan Rochester, featuring the call of Hall of Fame play-by-play broadcaster Don Stevens, the legendary Voice of the Amerks who's currently in his remarkable 39th season with the club. Stevens will be joined in the broadcast booth by Andrew Mossbrooks and Sabres analyst Brian Duff for select games while Griffin Della Penna will continue to provide analysis from rinkside.

Amerks 2024-25 single-game tickets start at just $10 while Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $17 per game, are on-sale now and come with several Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are also available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, call 585-454-5335 or visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

