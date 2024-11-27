Milos Kelemen and Patrik Koch Loaned to Czechia Extraliga

November 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners forward Milos Kelemen

Tucson, Arizona - The Utah Hockey Club announced Tuesday that forward Milos Kelemen and defenseman Patrik Koch have been reassigned from the Tucson Roadrunners to separate clubs in Czechia Extraliga, the top professional league in the Czech Republic. Kelemen was loaned to HC Dynamo Pardubice and Koch was loaned to HC Oceláři Třinec.

MILOS KELEMEN

Kelemen played in 11 of Tucson's first 15 games, tallying one goal and five assists for six points. Half of his points came during his three-game points streak from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward has played 124 games for the Roadrunners over the last three seasons, notching 31 goals and 36 assists for 67 points. Last season, he had 16 goals and 16 assists for 32 points with Tucson.

The 25-year-old Zvolen, Slovakia native has one goal, one assist and two points in 24 NHL games with the Arizona Coyotes. He played in 10 games last season and 14 games in 2022-23. Kelemen made his NHL debut on Jan. 24, 2023 against the Anaheim Ducks and scored his first-career NHL goal versus the San Jose Sharks on Apr. 1, 2023.

Before coming to North America, Kelemen played his first six seasons of pro hockey in Europe, including 159 games in Slovakia, 44 games in Czechia, and two games in the KHL. He also won a bronze medal with Team Slovakia at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Kelemen signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Utah Hockey Club on July 3.

PATRIK KOCH

Koch suited up in 10 of Tucson's first 15 games this season, registering two assists, 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-4 rating. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound blueliner was the first Roadrunner to receive a call-up to the Utah Hockey Club this season on Oct. 16, but did not appear in any games.

Last year was Koch's first with the Roadrunners and first season of North American Pro Hockey in the AHL. He had one goal and 14 assists in 63 games. During the season, the 6-foot-1 defenseman was recalled to the Arizona Coyotes for his first career NHL game against the Minnesota Wild on March 7, 2024. He had over nine minutes of ice time and 10 penalty minutes.

The Utah Hockey Club resigned Koch to a one-year, two-way contract last summer. Before joining the organization in 2023, Koch played eight combined seasons with the Kosice HC of the Slovak league and the Brno Kometa and Vitkovic HC of the Czech league, scoring 11 goals and 46 assists for 57 points in 329 games played.

Koch has also represented his country internationally for Slovakia's national team. Last Summer, Koch played in eight games with Slovakia at the 2024 World Championship, recording one goal and three assists for four points. He also played for Slovakia in the 2019 World Championship and 2016 World Junior Championships. He played one season of juniors in the United States with the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers and NAHL's Soo Eagles in 2014-15.

