Wolf Pack Conclude Homestand with Visit from Phantoms

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack concludes their season-long, six-game homestand tonight at the XL Center. The Wolf Pack welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to town with an eye towards snapping their two-game losing streak.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the third of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Phantoms this season. The sides have split two extra-time games already this season, with the home team winning both.

On Oct. 12, 2024, the Phantoms claimed a 4-3 shootout victory at the PPL Center in the season-opening tilt for both teams. Casey Fitzgerald scored a six-on-four power play goal at 18:55 of the third period to force overtime, but the Phantoms would prevail in the shootout thanks to goals from JR Avon and Olle Lycksell.

Louis Domingue made a season-high 45 saves in the loss.

Bo Groulx got the Wolf Pack's revenge on Oct. 25, striking 39 seconds into overtime as the Wolf Pack took a 4-3 decision at the XL Center. Jake Leschyshyn scored a shorthanded goal for the Wolf Pack in the victory, while Brett Berard recorded a goal and an assist.

Rodrigo Abols, Oscar Eklind, and Samu Tuomaala scored for the Phantoms in defeat.

The Wolf Pack have won their last four home games against the Phantoms, with two of those victories coming in regulation time.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their second straight game on home ice on Sunday, falling 4-1 to the Bridgeport Islanders.

After a goalless first period, Travis Mitchell opened the scoring for the Islanders 5:56 into the second period with an unassisted goal at four-on-four. The Wolf Pack answered at 11:57, however, as Groulx tipped in his seventh goal of the season. He got a piece of Matthew Robertson's shot from the left-wing side.

The visitors would score all three goals in the final frame, pulling away for two points. Marc Gatcomb buried a rebound at 4:11, his seventh goal of the season and the eventual game-winning tally. Liam Foudy hit the empty net at 18:16, then Brian Pinho blasted home a one-timer at 18:26 to make it 4-1.

The loss dropped the club to 3-2-0-0 on their current six-game homestand.

Berard and Groulx lead the Wolf Pack with seven goals each, while Berard's 13 points (7 g, 6 a) lead the club in that category.

Phantoms Outlook:

The Phantoms dropped their fourth straight game (0-3-1-0) on Sunday, falling 2-1 in overtime to the Providence Bruins.

Ethan Samson struck 4:44 in to give the Phantoms an early lead, but Michael DiPietro would slam the door shut from there. The veteran goaltender made 22 saves to collect the victory for the Bruins.

Riley Tufte evened the score at 1-1 just 3:51 into the second period, scoring his fourth goal of the season. After the third period solved nothing, Georgii Merkulov played the role of hero in overtime. He potted his third goal of the season just 55 seconds in to give the Bruins the second point.

Tuomaala and Jacob Gaucher are tied for the team lead in goals with six, while Tuomaala's 16 points (6 g, 10 a) lead the team.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack hit the road for two games, starting this Saturday, Nov. 30. The club visits the Springfield Thunderbirds for the fourth installment of the 'I-91 Rivalry'. The puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m., with coverage available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr starting at 3:50 p.m.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Dec. 6, when the Rockford IceHogs make their second-ever visit to the Connecticut capital. $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs will be available until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

