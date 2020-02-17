Manitoba Downed by Milwaukee, 4-1
February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (23-31-0-0) lost a 4-1 decision against the Milwaukee Admirals (35-11-4-3) on Monday afternoon at Bell MTS Place.
Tension from Saturday's tilt carried over into today's game as Tanner Jeannot and Ryan White dropped the gloves nine seconds in. The clubs racked up 24 penalty minutes each in the first frame alone. In the final minute of the period, Jeannot nearly found the back of the net for the Admirals however Eric Comrie made a highlight-reel pad save to keep Milwaukee off the board.
Just 2:54 into the second frame, Miikka Salomaki scored for Milwaukee giving the Admirals the 1-0 advantage. At 5:19 in the frame, Yakov Trenin improved Milwaukee's lead to a 2-0 count. Just over a minute later, Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Admirals to make the score 3-0. With 8:31 gone in the period, Nelson Nogier sent a rocket from the blueline that found the back of Milwaukee's net to get the Moose within two.
With 6:15 off the clock in the third period, Rem Pitlick created space and ripped a shot towards Comrie but the netminder flashed the leather to deny his attempt. With just under three minutes remaining in the game, Pitlick found Manitoba's empty net posting the final score of 4-1.
Quick Hits
Eric Comrie played his 200th career AHL game
Nelson Nogier scored his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign
With his assist on Nogier's tally, Jimmy Oligny matched his 2018-19 season assist total of nine
Attendance was announced at 8,837
The Moose take on the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.
