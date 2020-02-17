Amerks, Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network Partner Again for Donate Life Night

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans have once again teamed up with Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network (FLDRN) to host Donate Life Night on Friday, Feb. 21 when they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at The Blue Cross Arena.

This marks the eighth year in a row the Amerks have partnered with FLDRN to raise awareness for organ donation.

"It's easier than ever to join the donor registry," said Nancy Ryan, director of marketing and community relations at Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network. "Donate Life Night with the Amerks gives fans a chance to ask us questions about organ donation and fill out a short enrollment form if they want to register. They can even sign up right from their phone at www.passlifeon.org. It only takes a few minutes to say "yes" to saving lives."

The Amerks game will provide an opportunity for FLDRN staff, volunteers and members of the Amerks Alumni Association to encourage people to enroll in the New York State Donate Life Registry at www.passlifeon.org to become an organ donor and help save lives. Registered organ donors can receive a complimentary ticket to that night's game when they "show their heart" on their driver's license at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office with additional tickets starting as low as just $16.

Additionally, any fan that signs up to be a donor at the game can receive two complimentary ticket vouchers to any remaining 2019-20 regular-season Amerks home game.

Members of the Amerks Alumni Association will be on hand throughout the evening to speak with fans about the importance of organ donation and encourage them to consider registering as a donor. Over 6 million New Yorkers are now registered organ and tissue donors, and the state has seen a record number of new enrollments over the past two years. In this region alone, over 51% of the population have joined the New York State Donate Life Registry.

