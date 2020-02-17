Monsters Weekly: February 17, 2020

The Cleveland Monsters finished their longest homestand of the season with a 6-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins last Tuesday night. Fourteen Monsters skaters recorded points in the win including multi-point outings from Adam Clendening (2A), Jakob Lilja (1G, 1A), and Ryan MacInnis (2A) with goaltender Brad Thiessen stopping 37 shots. Following the end of the homestand, the Monsters hit the road beginning with a rematch in Grand Rapids that resulted in a 4-2 loss to the Griffins on Friday night before falling to the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday by a score of 4-1. Forward Maxime Fortier carried a personal-best point streak through those three games resulting in two goals and one assist. Cleveland bounced back on Sunday afternoon to earn a point in the standings with their 3-2 overtime loss against the Chicago Wolves.

The Cleveland Monsters will end February with five divisional matchups beginning with road games against the Syracuse Crunch on Friday and the Rochester Americans on Saturday. The Monsters are currently six points out of a playoff spot sitting at eighth place with 51 points in the close race between several teams in the North Division including the Crunch who sit at fifth place with 56 points. February will continue to test the Monsters who are playing in 13 games tying for the most amount of matchups played in a single month this season. The Monsters 13 games in Feburay also rank as the fourth most played during this month in franchise history (1st - 15, 2008-09; T2nd - 14, 2016-17 and 2018-19).

Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

