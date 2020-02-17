Iowa Wild Reassigns Three to Allen

February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned forwards Kyle Bauman and Mitch McLain and defenseman Matt Register to the Allen Americans of the ECHL.

Bauman, 26 (4/14/93), has appeared in 34 games in his first season with the Wild, recording eight points (3g, 5a) and one game-winning goal. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound native of Apopka, FL, has skated in 107 AHL games split between Iowa and the Ontario Reign, amassing 28 points (9g, 19a) in those contests.

McLain, 26, (12/9/93), has recorded four points (2g, 2a) and 38 PIM in 28 games with the Wild this season. In his three seasons with the club, the 6-foot, 200-pound native of Baxter, MN has earned 25 points (13g, 12a) in 96 games and one assist in eight Calder Cup Playoff contests. McLain recorded his first professional goal on March 19, 2018 and earned a career-high five-game point streak from Nov. 8 - 17, 2018.

Register, 30 (9/2/89) signed a one-year, AHL standard player contract on Feb. 11 after beginning the season on two professional try-out agreements. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound native of Calgary, AB has played in 24 games this season, logging two points (1g, 1a). In 35 career AHL contests, the blueliner has accrued seven points (1g, 6a), scoring his first professional goal at Manitoba on Oct. 18, 2019.

Register has appeared in 403 ECHL games, notching 319 points (86g, 233a), including an additional 124 playoff contests, where he amassed 94 points (25g, 69a). He has appeared in four consecutive Kelly Cup Finals, winning two championships with the Colorado Eagles in 2017 and 2018. Register was awarded ECHL Defenseman of the Year in 2013-14 and 2016-17, was named an ECHL First-Team All-Star in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 and was the first defenseman in league history to receive the June M. Kelly Award for MVP of the Kelly Cup Playoffs in 2016-17.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.