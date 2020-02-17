Dallas Stars Reassign Left Wing Jason Robertson to Texas
February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has reassigned left wing Jason Robertson to the Texas Stars.
Robertson, 20, made his NHL debut on Feb. 13 at Toronto and recorded his first career point with an assist on Tyler Seguin's game-winning goal. In total, he played three games for Dallas, posting one point (0-11) and four shots. At the AHL level, he has registered 35 points (20-1535) in 49 games with Texas in his rookie campaign. The forward currently shares 13th in the AHL and is third amongst AHL rookies with a team-leading 20 goals this season. Robertson also ranks seventh among AHL first-year skaters and paces Texas with 35 points, while he is tied for third on the team with four power play goals in 2019-20.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound native of Northville, Mich. was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (39th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.
The Stars continue their home stretch at H-E-B Center on Friday night at 7 p.m. as they welcome in the Iowa Wild for a weekend series.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars left wing Jason Robertson
(Mollie Kendall)
