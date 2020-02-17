Sabres Ink Taylor Leier to One-Year NHL Contract

(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres (NHL) announced today that the team has signed forward Taylor Leier to a one-year, two-way contract for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Leier, 26, has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Rochester Americans (AHL) after being acquired by the Buffalo Sabres in a midseason trade from the Philadelphia Flyers. Leier has recorded 31 points (19+12) in 52 games with the Amerks, including eight points (7+1) in 17 appearances this season.

A native of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Leier has totaled 167 points (75+92) in 278 career AHL contests over the previous five seasons with the Amerks and Phantoms while also adding two points (1+1) in eight postseason games. Leier, a former 2017 AHL All-Star Most Valuable Player, made his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season with the Flyers, who selected him in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.

Leier has also appeared in 55 NHL games, all with Philadelphia, recording seven points (2+5). He spent the entire 2017-18 season with the Flyers, appearing in a career-high 39 NHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Leier played three seasons with the Portland Winterhawks (WHL), where he produced 178 points (77+101) in 198 career games. He also notched 49 points (20+29) in 64 playoff games with the Winterhawks. In his final campaign with Portland, where he served as team captain, Leier finished fifth on the team while setting career-highs in goals (37), assists (42) and points (79) points (18+24) while helping the club reach the league championship for the fourth straight season.

