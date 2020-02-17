Barracuda Snap Skid with 5-2 Win at Condors
February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (15-25-3-2) snapped its eight-game losing skid on Sunday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena with a 5-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors (20-24-4-2) (Edmonton Oilers). The victory also extended the team's point streak to three games (1-0-2-0).
PLAYER NOTES
Zachary Sawchenko (4-4-1) snapped a three-game losing streak by making 22 saves on 24 shots
Shane Starrett (4-6-1) suffered his fourth-straight loss after allowing five goals on 36 shots
Manny Wiederer (2) earned first-star honors after scoring a goal and adding an assist, his third multi-point game of his career
Jayden Halbgewachs (15) snapped a nine-game goalless drought and added an assist, earning second-star honors
Jeremy Roy (1) played up at forward for the first time in his pro career and netted his first goal in 26 games this season and his first since March 2, 2019 (at Bakersfield - 37 games)
Lean Bergmann (7) potted a power-play goal in the third period, his second-straight game with a tally
Thomas Gregoire (4) snapped a 16-game goalless drought with a third-period strike and added an assist
Danil Yurtaykin recorded two assists, his first multi-point effort of his AHL career
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Bakersfield 1 0 1 2
San Jose 2 1 2 5
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Bakersfield 24 0 3 6
San Jose 36 1 3 6
Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report
