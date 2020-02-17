Barracuda Snap Skid with 5-2 Win at Condors

The San Jose Barracuda (15-25-3-2) snapped its eight-game losing skid on Sunday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena with a 5-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors (20-24-4-2) (Edmonton Oilers). The victory also extended the team's point streak to three games (1-0-2-0).

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (4-4-1) snapped a three-game losing streak by making 22 saves on 24 shots

Shane Starrett (4-6-1) suffered his fourth-straight loss after allowing five goals on 36 shots

Manny Wiederer (2) earned first-star honors after scoring a goal and adding an assist, his third multi-point game of his career

Jayden Halbgewachs (15) snapped a nine-game goalless drought and added an assist, earning second-star honors

Jeremy Roy (1) played up at forward for the first time in his pro career and netted his first goal in 26 games this season and his first since March 2, 2019 (at Bakersfield - 37 games)

Lean Bergmann (7) potted a power-play goal in the third period, his second-straight game with a tally

Thomas Gregoire (4) snapped a 16-game goalless drought with a third-period strike and added an assist

Danil Yurtaykin recorded two assists, his first multi-point effort of his AHL career

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Bakersfield 1 0 1 2

San Jose 2 1 2 5

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Bakersfield 24 0 3 6

San Jose 36 1 3 6

