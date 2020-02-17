Family Day Duel with the Devils

February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





The Toronto Marlies return to action today to host the Binghamton Devils for a Family Day affair at Scotiabank Arena.

The Marlies come in to today's game riding the high of a dramatic overtime win over the Belleville Senators on Saturday. The Marlies climbed back from a 5-1 deficit and completed the comeback with an overtime win. It was Toronto's fourth straight win as the team improved to 26-19-3-2 on the season. As it stands, the Marlies sit in fourth place in the North Division with 57 points, one point ahead of Syracuse and four points back from Utica.

The Devils will also be looking to keep a win streak alive today after picking up back-to-back wins over the Hershey Bears this weekend. Binghamton sits in seventh in the North Division with 52 points.

This marks the second meeting this season, and the first of two meetings this week between these North Division rivals. The Devils took game one of the four-game regular season series, edging the Marlies 3-2 in overtime back in October. Following today's game, the Marlies and Devils will square off again on Wednesday in an 11AM start at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Puck drops at 3:00 PM today on Leafs Nation Network. The game will also be streamed live on the Maple Leafs app.

Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)

26-19-3-2 Overall Record 24-23-4-0

0-1-0-0 Head To Head 1-0-0-0

4-0-0-0 Streak 2-0-0-0

175 Goals For 144

168 Goals Against 156

21.2% Power Play Percentage 16.6%

78.6% Penalty Kill Percentage 81.4%

K. Agostino (22) Leading Goal Scorer B. Seney (17)

K. Agostino (39) Leading Points Scorer B. Seney (40)

K. Kaskisuo (14) Wins Leader G. Sen (12)

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.