Crunch Downed by Senators, 5-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch were downed by the Belleville Senators, 5-2, today at the CAA Arena.

The loss snaps a six-game points streak and moves the Crunch to 24-22-3-5 on the season and 1-3-0-0 in the six-game season series against the Senators.

Goaltender Scott Wedgewood stopped 21-of-26 in net for the Crunch. Joey Daccord turned aside 28-of-30 between the pipes for the Senators. Syracuse went 1-for-7 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

The Crunch opened scoring with a power-play goal 33 seconds into the second period. Alex Barre-Boulet passed over to Ross Colton in the neutral zone. He sped down the left wing and fired a wrister from the circle. Cal Foote tallied the secondary assist.

The Senators responded with a power-play goal of their own at the 7:48 mark when Jordan Szwarz threw a feed in front of the crease for Josh Norris to finish off with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

Belleville took the lead at 15:10 after Rudolfs Balcers scored with a wrister from the right wing. Just 36 seconds later, Morgan Klimchuk backhanded a quick pass down low for Joseph LaBate to send in.

Norris potted his second of the game 1:03 into the final frame to build a three-goal lead for the Senators. He came in down the right wing and netted a wrister short side.

The Crunch stole one back at 3:21. Daccord made the save on Colton's shot, but Barre-Boulet was in the slot to chip in the second chance. Mathieu Joseph earned a point on the play.

Just 17 seconds later, Belleville regained and held on to their three-goal lead when Alex Formenton got ahead of the defense and tucked the puck past Wedgewood as he cut in front.

The Crunch return home to host the Cleveland Monsters Friday at 7 p.m.

Crunchables: Ross Colton has six points in his last six games (1g, 5a).

