Heat Host Gulls in Monday Matinee

February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Monday, February 17, 2020

Matchup: Stockton Heat (27-13-3-3; 2nd Pacific) vs. San Diego Gulls (23-17-4-2; 5th Pacific)

Arena: Stockton Arena | Stockton, California

Date: Monday, February 17, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio. Listeners in the Stockton area can also hear the game on Fox Sports 1280.

Join the Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsSD.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by XXX with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TONIGHT

Stockton looks to close out its homestand on a high note with a Monday matinee against the San Diego Gulls, the first of two meetings in three days between the Pacific Division clubs. The Heat come into the game off a shootout win over division-leading Tucson, while San Diego continues its road trip after topping the Iowa Wild Saturday in Des Moines.

The Heat have the advantage thus far in the season series, coming into Monday's game with points in five of six meetings and a 24-16 scoring differential against the Gulls.

QUINE CLIMBING

Alan Quine enters today's game boasting the second-longest active scoring streak in the AHL at nine games, having recorded five goals and eight assists in that span. The forward, who leads the Heat with 44 points on the year, has climbed into the league's top 10 in scoring, part of a three-way tie for ninth. Quine has four points, all assists, in five games against the Gulls this season.

COMING UP ROSES

Adam Ruzicka is on a run, finding his way onto the score sheet in five-straight games. The rookie forward has a goal in each of Stockton's last two games to go with a goal and five assists in the last five contests. Ruzicka has reached Stockton's top 10 in scoring for the season with 21 points (9g,12a), second among Heat rookies behind only Luke Philp.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILLY-DELPHIA

Matthew Phillips made his return to Stockton's lineup on Saturday, the first game for the second-year pro since December 28. Phillips, an AHL All-Star selection, went without a point and had one shot on goal but is a key addition for the Heat as he recorded 30 points (14g,16a) in 28 games before going down to injury.

SPECIAL TEAMS THE DIFFERENCE

Stockton got a big boost from the special teams units in Saturday's win, the power play scoring on each of its first three chances and the penalty kill holding Tucson scoreless on five chances with the extra skater. The Heat have dominated on special teams against the Gulls this season, clicking at 28.6-percent on the power play while limiting San Diego to just 1-for-19 on the man-advantage thus far in the season series.

HAMILTON'S BIG GAME

Defenseman Rob Hamilton pushed his scoring streak to three games with a goal and an assist in Saturday's win, both points coming on the power play, with his goal being his first PPG on the season. Hamilton earned second star honors while recording his second multi-point game of the season.

