Chicago Wolves Insider: Comeback Wolves

THE COMEBACK WOLVES

With the race for Central Division postseason spots getting tighter by the day, the Chicago Wolves secured four big points last week by rallying for a pair of wins. They marked the team's first victories this season when trailing going into the third period.

On Thursday, the Wolves trailed Central Division-leading Milwaukee 2-0 after 40 minutes. In the third period, the Wolves scored on five consecutive shots to secure the 5-2 comeback win. Center Gage Quinney started the parade exactly nine minutes into the third period, then Dylan Coghlan, Valentin Zykov, Cody Glass and Tye McGinn kept things rolling to reward the Allstate Arena faithful.

On Sunday, the Wolves trailed the Cleveland Monsters 2-0 late in the second period. Forward Curtis McKenzie scored before the second period ended, then Coghlan netted the equalizer halfway through the third and delivered the game-winner with 30 seconds left in overtime!

CELEBRATE HOCKEY WEEK ACROSS AMERICA

As the nation celebrates Hockey Week Across America and the people who make our sport great, the Wolves are offering sweet deals on tickets and merchandise to make it easier for everyone to enjoy live professional hockey.

USA Hockey set up eight days of celebrations - each one commemorating a different group or ideal: Today is the Salute to Players. Tuesday marks the Salute to Coaches and Wednesday serves as the Salute to Officials. On Thursday, it's a Salute to Local Rinks and Friday is Wear Your Favorite Hockey Jersey Day. Saturday is Try Hockey Day and Sunday closes Hockey Week with Celebrate Local Hockey Heroes Day.

The Wolves set up a great offer each day specifically tailored to each group. Many of them deliver significant savings on tickets and include complimentary Wolves hats. To take advantage of any or all of these HWAA offers, click here.

TOP LINE

DYLAN COGHLAN

Defenseman Dylan Coghlan delivered three goals in three games last week, including a pair during Sunday's 3-2 home win over Cleveland. The Nanaimo, British Columbia, native tied the score with 9:00 left in regulation, then delivered the game-winner 4:30 into overtime when he beat goaltender Veini Vehvilainen.

LUCAS ELVENES

Rookie forward Lucas Elvenes has been a beast since playing in the AHL All-Star Challenge on Jan. 27. The 21-year-old from Stockholm, Sweden, has notched eight points (3G, 5A) in seven games. After notching four points in the Wolves' last three games, Elvenes leads the team in points (43) and ranks third in the league among all rookies.

GARRET SPARKS

The Elmhurst native stepped up during the Wolves' 3-2 overtime win over Cleveland on Sunday. The 26-year-old goaltender made several sparkling saves to keep the team in the game and give the offense time to mount a comeback. Sparks delivered 29 saves and earned Second Star of the Game honors.

LAST WEEK (2-1-0-0)

SUNDAY, FEB. 16: (at) CHICAGO 3, CLEVELAND 2

After trailing 2-0 in the second period, the Wolves rallied to claim a 3-2 victory when defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored 4:30 into overtime.

Forward Curtis McKenzie started the rally late in the second period before Coghlan knotted the score with 9:00 left in regulation.

Goaltender Garret Sparks earned the win with 29 saves.

SATURDAY, FEB. 15: GRAND RAPIDS 5, (at) CHICAGO 2

Veteran forwards Matthew Ford and Givani Smith scored two goals apiece as Grand Rapids erased an early 1-0 Wolves lead to claim the win at Allstate Arena.

Center Jake Leschyshyn and defenseman Jake Bischoff scored for the Wolves, who were outshot 28-19.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 23 saves.

THURSDAY, FEB. 13: (at) CHICAGO 5, MILWAUKEE 2

Trailing 2-0 in the third period, the Wolves scored on their final five shots to rally for the win over a Milwaukee team that owns the best record and the best defense in the AHL.

Forwards Gage Quinney, Valentin Zykov, Cody Glass and Tye McGinn and defenseman Dylan Coghlan scored for the Wolves while Lucas Elvenes handed out two assists.

Goaltender Oscar Dansk posted 15 saves.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Thursday, Feb. 20 vs. Grand Rapids 11 a.m. Allstate Arena AHLTV

Friday, Feb. 21 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Panther Arena My50

Sunday, Feb. 23 vs. Rockford 3 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Tuesday, Feb. 25 at Iowa 7 p.m. Wells Fargo Arena AHLTV

Saturday, Feb. 29 at Manitoba 2 p.m. Bell MTS Place AHLTV

My50 Chicago is the home for 40 Chicago Wolves broadcasts during the regular season. All Wolves games are streamed on AHLTV.

