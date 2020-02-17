Senators Reassign Gendron to Reading
February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have reassigned defenceman Miles Gendron from the ECHL's Brampton Beast to the Reading Royals.
Gendron has played 21 games with the Beast scoring two goals and adding six assists. He's also played one game for Belleville.
Belleville is back in action Wednesday when they visit Rochester. The Sens are back home Friday against Utica and tickets are available.
