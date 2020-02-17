Amerks Defend the Ice Night Jersey Auction Open for Bidding Now Through February 27

February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in conjunction with Seneca Park Zoo Society, announced today the auction for the specialty jerseys the team will wear for "Defend the Ice Night", presented by Seneca Park Zoo, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28, is now open on DASH. Fans will have the opportunity to bid through 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Amerks will again be sporting special polar bear-themed jerseys along with matching socks as part of "Defend the Ice Month" in partnership with the Seneca Park Zoo Society. The month-long campaign will focus on efforts to help raise awareness for polar bear and sea ice conservation primarily in the Arctic region.

To access the auction, visit www.amerks.com/zooauction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding. Winners will then be contacted for the chance to receive the jerseys "off the players back" immediately following the game on Feb. 28 against the Laval Rocket. Proceeds from the jersey auction will be donated to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

The Amerks will partake in several initiatives throughout Defend the Ice Month, presented by Seneca Park Zoo, including offering a variety of ticket programs to encourage involvement. Amerks fans can show a game ticket for $2 off Zoo admission throughout the month. Fans will also be able to make a donation to Polar Bears International, the leading organization dedicated solely to wild polar bears conservation, or the Seneca Park Zoo Society when they purchase tickets or merchandise at The Blue Cross Arena to any home game over the four-week span.

Additionally, all Zoo members and employees can take advantage of a special ticket offer for any Amerks home game throughout the month, including 35% off for any Wednesday game and 25% off for Friday and Saturday games by visiting www.amerks.com/zoomember. The Amerks will donate $3 from every ticket purchased via the online offer back to Seneca Park Zoo Society and Polar Bears International.

The ZooMobile will be on-site for select games throughout the month. Since 1986, The ZooMobile has provided fun and exciting educational services year-round at public events, offering new and interactive programming for all ages. Additionally, Amerks players will be at the Zoo giving autographs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 1 as part of Polar Bear Awareness Weekend.

Individual game tickets for the 2019-20 season start at just $16. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day-of-game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

