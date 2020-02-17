Flames Recall Glenn Gawdin; Place Derek Ryan on IR
February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announce today they have recalled forward Glenn Gawdin from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League. The Flames have also placed forward Derek Ryan on the injured reserve retroactive to February 13th.
Gawdin, a native of Richmond, BC is having his best pro season with the Stockton Heat in 2019-20. The 22-year-old was named an AHL All-Star in January thanks to his 15 goals and 27 assists for 42 points in 46 games this season. Gawdin was original signed as a free agent by the Flames on November 16, 2017 after notching 56 goals and 69 assists for 125 points and capturing the Ed Chynoweth Cup as a member of the Swift Current Broncos in 2017-18.
GLENN GAWDIN - CENTER
BORN: Richmond, BC DATE: March 25, 1997
HEIGHT: 6'1" WEIGHT: 190 lbs.
SHOOTS: Right
DRAFTED: STL - 4th round (116nd overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft
