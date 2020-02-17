P-Bruins Complete Weekend Sweep, Beat Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-2

February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brendan Gaunce scored the game-winning goal and Max Lagace made 27 saves as the Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, 3-2, on Monday afternoon. The victory marks the third consecutive win for Providence.

Cameron Hughes and Ryan Fitzgerald also scored in the victory, while the Providence penalty kill went five-for-five.

1st 2nd 3rd Final

BRIDGEPORT 0 2 0 2

PROVIDENCE 1 2 0 3

JAY LEACH, HEAD COACH

"There's not much better than a six point weekend. As a coach, you enjoy these weekends. They don't happen too often, so it always feels nice to get six points. We had a really tough week and put the work in, which was good. I think we were unhappy with the weekend we had before, so the guys recognized that and went to work this week. It certainly wasn't perfect, but we got timely goaltending and timely scoring. We filled the time in between with some good play and it was good."

MAX LAGACE - 27 SAVES

"It was a pretty good game. Obviously when they scored their two goals, they were coming pretty quick. I knew I had to focus and get us back in the game after that.

"Then in the third period I thought we played pretty well. The guys played really well the whole game and gave me the help I needed. It was a nice team win and a really great weekend."

STATS

- Brendan Gaunce scored a goal for the third consecutive game. He has recorded a point in four straight games and has 27 points (14G, 13A) on the season.

- Max Lagace recorded 27 saves and also collected his second assist of the season.

- Oskar Steen collected two assists for the second time in the last three games.

- Jack Studnicka recorded an assist for the second straight game and extended his point streak to three games (1G, 2A).

- Ryan Fitzgerald scored a goal for the second consecutive game and extended his point streak to three games (2G, 1A).

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will remain home in Providence, Rhode Island and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, February 22 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

