Devils Stay Hot In 5-2 Win Over Marlies

February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







Binghamton Devils defenseman Josh Jacobs takes a shot against the Toronto Marlies

(Binghamton Devils) Binghamton Devils defenseman Josh Jacobs takes a shot against the Toronto Marlies(Binghamton Devils)

TORONTO - The Binghamton Devils won their third game in a row as they defeated the Toronto Marlies in front of 13,266 at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, 5-2.

Jesper Boqvist opened the scoring for Binghamton at the 8:33 mark of the opening period. Kyle Cumiskey's shot from the right point was stopped with the right leg pad by goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo. The rebound went off the leg pad right to Boqvist who fired in his fifth of the year with assists from Cumiskey and Dakota Mermis.

Toronto tied the game on the power play 11:11 into the game with Nathan Bastian sitting in the penalty box. Tanner MacMaster skated down the left side and fed Pontus Aberg at the top of the crease and he tapped the puck by goaltender Cory Schneider. The goal was Aberg's 17th of the year with helpers from MacMaster and Joseph Duszak and the game was tied at one after one period.

Just 0:42 into the second period, Kenny Agostino gave the Marlies a 2-1 lead. MacMaster made another great pass to the front of the net and Agostino tapped the puck over the shoulder of Schneider for the one-goal advantage. The goal was Agostino's 23rd of the year from MacMaster and Aberg.

Binghamton responded with back-to-back power-play goals to give the Devils a one-goal lead after two periods. Boqvist set up Brett Seney for his 18th goal of the season on the power play at the 14:13 mark of the second. The point was Boqvist's seventh point in the last three games and Nathan Bastian collected the other assist.

Julian Melchiori then buried a power-play goal from the top of the right wing circle with 1:42 left in the second to give the Devils a 3-2 lead. Melchiori took a pass from Mermis and sent a slap shot over the left shoulder of Kaskisuo with helpers from Mermis and Mikhail Maltsev. The Devils took the 3-2 lead into the third period.

Marian Studenic scored his fifth goal of the year in the third period to give the Devils a 4-2 lead. Fabian Zetterlund didn't give up on the play and fed Studenic from behind the net who beat Kaskisuo on the short side for the two-goal advantage. Studenic's goal came 3:59 into the third with assists from Zetterlund and Nate Schnarr.

With the net empty, Ryan Schmelzer fed Egor Sharangovich who tapped in his sixth of the year to extend the Devils' lead to 5-2. That score held up as the final today as Schneider denied 31 of 33 shots for the win while Kaskisuo put aside 35 of 39 in the loss.

After three games on the road, the Devils are back home Friday and Saturday, February 21 and 22 against the Charlotte Checkers. Friday, college students can get $10 tickets every Friday home game and a voucher for a FREE drink or slider at Craft! Saturday, the Devils will honor the 40th anniversary of the Miracle On Ice by wearing Team USA themed jerseys followed by a free postgame skate with the players! Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

