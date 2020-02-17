Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Crunch, February 17

The set-up

The Belleville Senators will host its annual Family Day game this afternoon when they host the Syracuse Crunch.

The Senators (32-15-4-1) grabbed a point Saturday afternoon in Toronto after a 7-6 overtime loss. The Sens remain in first place in the North Division but its lead has shrunk to five points over Rochester.

The Crunch (24-21-3-5) sit fifth in the North, just a single point behind Toronto for the final playoff spot although Syracuse has played three games more.

The Sens are 12-11-1-1 at home this season while the Crunch have won 11 of its 27 road contests.

Roster notes

Andreas Englund was recalled by Ottawa Sunday morning but aside from that, status quo for the Senators.

Today is the first of four games in six days for the Sens so Troy Mann will have to figure out his plan for the week. Filip Gustavsson got the nod Saturday so in all likelihood, Joey Daccord starts today.

JC Beaudin, Logan Brown and Jonathan Davidsson are out for the Senators while the status of Christian Jaros is unclear.

Previous history

The Senators are 2-0-1-0 against the Crunch this season. The last time Syracuse visited Belleville, the Sens romped to an 8-2 victory.

Who to watch

Sens captain Jordan Szwarz buried a pair of goals Saturday to take his season total to 15. He has 27 points in 35 games this year.

Gemel Smith leads all Syracuse skaters with 20 goals this season. He's added 16 assists as well in 45 games.

Where to watch

Monday's game starts at 2pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates. Tickets are available.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call and David Foot on colour.

