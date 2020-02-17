Hamilton Nets OT Winner as Stockton Tops San Diego

February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - For the second-straight game Stockton was able to overcome a late rally by its opponent, Rob Hamilton lighting the lamp with 44 seconds remaining in overtime to beat San Diego by a 3-2 final Monday afternoon at Stockton Arena. The Heat jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the game as Corey Schueneman scored shorthanded late in the first and John McCarron potted his first of the season early in the third, but a pair of goals from the Gulls pushed the game to overtime and allowed San Diego to steal a point in the matinee. Alan Quine pushed his scoring streak to 10 games with an assist on Hamilton's game-winner, joining an exclusive group of Mark Jankowski and Andrew Mangiapane as Heat players to reach double-digit point streaks. The teams will face off once again Wednesday at Pechanga Arena as the Heat begin a three-game road swing.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (36 shots, 34 saves)

OTL: Anthony Stolarz (35 shots, 32 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Artyom Zagidulin (34 svs), Second - Corey Schueneman (1g), Third - Rob Hamilton (1g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 35, SD - 36

Power Plays: STK - 0-1, SD - 0-5

- Corey Schueneman's shorthanded goal to open the scoring was his second score of the season and first since December 27, his first-career shorthanded point. Rinat Valiev recorded his first shorthanded point of the season with an assist.

- John McCarron's insurance marker in the third was his first of the season and fourth-career AHL goal, all coming with the Heat. He skated in his second game of the season Monday after joining Stockton on a PTO prior to the weekend.

- Austin Czarnik now has at least a point in six of Stockton's last seven games after registering an assist on McCarron's goal.

- Rob Hamilton extended his scoring streak to four games (2g,3a) with the overtime winner.

- Alan Quine's scoring streak reached 10 games (5g,9a) with his assist on Hamilton's overtime winner.

- The Heat are 5-1-0-1 on the year against San Diego, 3-1-0-0 on home ice.

- Stockton killed all 10 opponent power plays over the past two games.

UP NEXT

The Heat will hit the road for the next three games, starting Wednesday at San Diego then a pair of games over the weekend at Tucson. Stockton's next home game is Friday, February 28 against the Gulls - a 7 p.m. puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.