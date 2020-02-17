Late Rally Earns Gulls a Point

February 17, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls scored two third-period goals to force overtime and earn a point but fell 3-2 against the Stockton Heat to close their three-game road trip today at Stockton Arena. Despite the setback, San Diego has earned points in nine of their last 10 games (6-1-3-0), 14 of their last 16 contests (11-2-3-0) and 18 of their last 23 overall (13-5-4-1). The Gulls are also 5-1-2-0 their last eight road contests and 10-5-2-0 the last 17 away from home.

Max Comtois scored his third goal and added an assist for his fourth multi-point game, marking 11 points his last 14 games (3-8=11). With 15 points on the season, Comtois now leads San Diego rookies in scoring and assists (3-12=15).

Alex Broadhurst scored his seventh goal at the 6:34 mark of the third period, marking 2-1=3 points his last four games. Broadhurst has scored three goals in six games against Stockton this season (3-0=3).

Anthony Stolarz stopped 32-of-35 shots in the setback. Stolarz is 8-1-2 his last 11 starts with a 2.33 goals-against average and .934 save percentage, stopping 30-or-more shots in 10 straight appearances.

Following tonight's game, San Diego will return home to host Stockton on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Max Comtois

On the game

I think it's the consistency throughout the shifts. We played three great games on the road. Obviously, we would prefer going with the win, but it's a huge point for our team on a race to make the playoffs. We have to build on that. We made some really good stuff and we didn't give too much. A couple bounces there and the goalie played really good on the other side, we have to give it to them. It's a huge point and we have to build on that.

On playing with linemates Kiefer Sherwood and Alex Broadhurst

It was my first time playing with Broadhurst. We play a little bit alike so it's easy to read off guys like that. Kiefer is the same way, he's more of a shooter than me and Broadhurst so we try to get the puck to him to score goals. I think the last couple of games that we played together, we played really well. We were hard on the forecheck and we'll try to build on that.

On adjustments heading into Wednesday night's rematch against Stockton

It's trying to roll teams over, shift length. We're a really good team on the forecheck, we give a lot of energy on the forecheck that gets pucks back, being physical and if we can try to change lines a little bit quicker, we can get two lines against only one line on the other side. We create momentum, we keep going and it's something that we have to think about and do in the next couple of games.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

We loved our start and we loved our first period. It felt like we were dictating the pace. We were pushing hard and we just had to find a way to break the seal and we felt like once we got one by him, things would start to move forward from there. They had a good night in net and we weren't disappointed with the way we played. Our penalty killing was good, but our power play needed to be much better to be a difference tonight.

On what needed to be done to score more goals

I think there's a lot of things. When you're on your rush game, which is a strength of ours, and we put pucks on the net, I think good things tend to follow. With a net drive, you can put pucks in the net all the time. You can talk about that. When you have somebody driving, I think it distracts the goalie a little bit and plus, you're going to get some opportunities off of that. When we were in the zone, we felt like he was seeing too many pucks so we needed bodies at the net.

On the defensive effort

We can make slight adjustments, but for the most part, we liked our game. We felt like the tempo and the pace, even when we were down, we stayed with it. We pushed hard and we started creating some opportunities. We made a little adjustment in the third as far as our personnel and it immediately paid off. I felt like there was just good enthusiasm on the bench, we've had a couple tough days of travel and there are a lot of excuses, but at the end of it, we're all disappointed we don't walk out of here with two points.

On the loss

That's hockey. You sit there and you need to manage it. We felt like in overtime, for the most part, right up to that shift, there was a couple of hiccups that ended up costing us the game. Those are the things that you don't like as lessons at this time of the year. You like not to have that as part of your make up.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.