Last Trip to Laval this Season

The Toronto Marlies are entering the final weekend of the regular season as Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy winners, but are looking to build momentum heading into the playoffs starting out in Laval on Friday.

It's the first game of a busy three-in-three that will see the Marlies and Rocket face off on back-to-back days.

The Marlies (51-18-2-2) have picked up a point in their past seven games, and have lost in regulation just once in their last ten contests.

In the season series, the Marlies have won nine out of ten games against the Rocket (24-40-7-3), who have lost ten consecutive contests.

Laval won the very first meeting of the season between the two sides back in October, but the Marlies have picked up the victory in each game since, outscoring the Rocket 42-13 on the year.

Chris Mueller has been the Marlies leading scorer against Laval, finding the back of the net three times and adding seven helpers in ten games this year.

Jeremy Bracco, who has 11 points in his last nine games, is also producing at a point-per-game clip against Laval with one goal and eight assists in eight meetings with the Rocket.

For the Rocket, Adam Cracknell has been the main offensive driver in the regular season series, earning five points (2G, 3A) against the Marlies this year.

On special teams, the Marlies have held a sizable advantage against Laval on the season, converting on 25.5% of power play opportunities and killing off 92.3% of shorthanded situations.

Head to Head

51-18-2-2 Overall Record 24-40-7-3

9-1-0-0 Head-to-Head Record 1-9-0-0

Loss 2 Streak Loss 10

240 Goals For 201

162 Goals Against 271

17.8% Power Play Percentage 19.1%

89.0% Penalty Kill Percentage 77.5%

B. Smith (27) Leading Goal Scorer C. Terry (32)

B. Smith (57) Leading Points Scorer C. Terry (70)

G. Sparks (30) Wins Leader Z. Fucale (10)

