Roadrunners Night out at the HUB Set for Monday

April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will kick off their postseason of community events on Monday, inviting all fans to join them at HUB Restaurant downtown from 5-8 P.M.

Fans are encouraged to come wearing Roadrunners gear and enjoy a delicious dinner for a worthy cause with 10% of each bill being donated to Roadrunners Give Back. Additionally, 2018 Calder Cup Playoff tickets will be on sale for a discounted rate for the entirety of the event.

A game-worn Laurent Dauphin jersey will be raffled at the event, also benefitting Roadrunners Give Back. Raffle tickets start at just $10 and any ticket purchased will come with two complimentary tickets to the team's first home playoff game - limit one transaction per person.

Game 3-5 of the Roadrunners first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs will be held at Tucson Arena, starting on Wednesday, April 25. Games Four and Five, if necessary, will be in Old Pueblo on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 respectively. Individual game tickets for the games will go on sale this Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office, as well as on Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the club, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.

