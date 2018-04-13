Roadrunners Night out at the HUB Set for Monday
April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will kick off their postseason of community events on Monday, inviting all fans to join them at HUB Restaurant downtown from 5-8 P.M.
Fans are encouraged to come wearing Roadrunners gear and enjoy a delicious dinner for a worthy cause with 10% of each bill being donated to Roadrunners Give Back. Additionally, 2018 Calder Cup Playoff tickets will be on sale for a discounted rate for the entirety of the event.
A game-worn Laurent Dauphin jersey will be raffled at the event, also benefitting Roadrunners Give Back. Raffle tickets start at just $10 and any ticket purchased will come with two complimentary tickets to the team's first home playoff game - limit one transaction per person.
Game 3-5 of the Roadrunners first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs will be held at Tucson Arena, starting on Wednesday, April 25. Games Four and Five, if necessary, will be in Old Pueblo on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 respectively. Individual game tickets for the games will go on sale this Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office, as well as on Ticketmaster.com.
For more information on the club, visit the team's offices at 175 W. Broadway Blvd. in Tucson or call 866-774-6253.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2018
- Roadrunners Add Three on Amateur Tryouts - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phil Varone Voted AHL MVP for 2017-18 Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lehigh Valley's Phil Varone Voted Winner of 2017-18 Les Cunningham Award - AHL
- Rampage Goaltender Spencer Martin Recalled to Colorado Avalanche During Stanley Cup Playoffs - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Night out at the HUB Set for Monday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Can Clinch Lottery Cup Tonight against Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Blackhawks, Will Report to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Thunderbirds Announce Sellout for Season Finale on Saturday, April 14 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Complete Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Trip to Laval this Season - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, April 13 - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Reassign Johansson to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- 'Cuda Down Condors 4-3 in Home Finale, Keep Playoff Hopes Intact - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Score Four Straight, Win 6-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marody Scores First Pro Goal in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- San Antonio Suffers 6-2 Loss to Grand Rapids - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.