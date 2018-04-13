Marody Scores First Pro Goal in Condors Loss
April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (30-27-9-1; 70pts) struck first, but fell 4-3 to the San Jose Barracuda (33-26-4-4; 74pts) on Thursday night at SAP Center. C Cooper Marody scored his first professional goal and LW Tyler Benson had two assists. Bakersfield wraps up the 2017-18 season at home on Saturday against Ontario at 7 p.m. where someone will take home a Chevrolet Spark!
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Simek (SJ) 2. Chekovich (SJ) 3. Wiederer (SJ)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/1 ; SJ - 1/4
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 18; SJ - 34
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (9-10-2; 34/30) ; SJ - Williams (3-1-0; 18/13)
RW David Gust has points in three straight games (1g-2a)
Bakersfield finished the season series 4-3-2 against San Jose
LW Tyler Benson had two assists
The Condors 16 road wins this season were their most in the AHL
D Dimitri Samorukov picked up his first pro point with an assist on Platzer's goal
Scratches: Simpson (inj.), Stanton (inj.), Hamilton (inj.), Callahan (healthy), Mantha (inj.), Malone (inj.), Gryba (inj.), Downing (inj.), Safin (healthy), Loney (healthy)
SOMEONE WILL WIN A CAR ON SATURDAY APRIL 14
