Marody Scores First Pro Goal in Condors Loss

April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (30-27-9-1; 70pts) struck first, but fell 4-3 to the San Jose Barracuda (33-26-4-4; 74pts) on Thursday night at SAP Center. C Cooper Marody scored his first professional goal and LW Tyler Benson had two assists. Bakersfield wraps up the 2017-18 season at home on Saturday against Ontario at 7 p.m. where someone will take home a Chevrolet Spark!

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Simek (SJ) 2. Chekovich (SJ) 3. Wiederer (SJ)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/1 ; SJ - 1/4

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 18; SJ - 34

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (9-10-2; 34/30) ; SJ - Williams (3-1-0; 18/13)

RW David Gust has points in three straight games (1g-2a)

Bakersfield finished the season series 4-3-2 against San Jose

LW Tyler Benson had two assists

The Condors 16 road wins this season were their most in the AHL

D Dimitri Samorukov picked up his first pro point with an assist on Platzer's goal

Scratches: Simpson (inj.), Stanton (inj.), Hamilton (inj.), Callahan (healthy), Mantha (inj.), Malone (inj.), Gryba (inj.), Downing (inj.), Safin (healthy), Loney (healthy)

SOMEONE WILL WIN A CAR ON SATURDAY APRIL 14

