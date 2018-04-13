Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, April 13

April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators inaugural season ends Sunday and the Senators will complete it with a 3-in-3 that starts tonight with the final visit of the season to Rochester where they will battle the Americans.

Belleville (28-40-2-3) are coming off of a 3-2 shootout win over Laval last time out and remain tied for fifth in the North Division with the Binghamton Devils, who also have three games remaining in their season.

Rochester (35-22-11-6) have already secured their playoff berth and while they can't reach second place in the North, they only lead Utica by two points for third spot.

Roster notes

Belleville lost forward Boston Leier after Saturday's game as he was released from his amateur tryout agreement to complete his degree at Acadia University.

With Ottawa's season ending, Filip Chalpik, Andreas Englund, Danny Taylor and Colin White were all reassigned to Belleville for the final three games of the season.

Either Marcus Hogberg or Filip Gustavsson will start for the Senators while Taylor, Max Reinhart, Alex Formenton, Jordan Murray, Kyle Flanagan, Jim O'Brien, Ben Sexton and Francis Perron are out for Belleville.

Previous history

The Senators are already guaranteed a winning record against Rochester this season as Belleville has gone 4-2-0-1 against its North Division rivals and they won their last match-up a week ago with an emphatic 5-1 victory.

Who to watch

Nick Paul has been playing at a point-per-game pace over his last five contests including scoring a pair of goals in the win against Rochester last Friday. Paul has 13 goals and 26 points in 52 games this season with Belleville.

Americans forward Seth Griffith has had a good campaign as he's notched 40 points (15 goals) in just 45 games this season but has only managed to tally one assist in five previous meetings with Belleville.

Where to watch

Friday's game starts at 7pm and can be seen live on www.theahl.com through their AHL Live application (subscription required) or at Shoeless Joe's in Belleville.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

