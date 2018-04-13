Amerks Reassign Johansson to Cincinnati
April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned goaltender Jonas Johansson to the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL.
