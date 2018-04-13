San Antonio Suffers 6-2 Loss to Grand Rapids

SAN ANTONIO ------ Forward Austin Poganski found the back of the net for the first time in his professional career as the San Antonio Rampage (34-30-10-0) fell 6-2 to the Grand Rapids Griffins (41-25-2-7) on Thursday at the AT&T Center.

Grand Rapids struck first at 2:48 of the opening period after Dominik Shine beat netminder Ville Husso with a wrister from the right circle. The Griffins extended their lead less than 10 minutes later when Dylan Mcllrath found the back of the net from the right point at 12:06.

Andrew Agozzino made it a one-goal game at 8:23 of the middle frame, after the forward skated past one defender and went top shelf on goaltender Tom McCollum. Grand Rapids answered one minute later when Shine registered his second of the game, while former Rampage captain Ben Street added another goal for the Griffins after he redirected Mcllrath's shot attempt at the 13:16 mark.

Mcllrath and Filip Hronek added goals at the 4:03 and 14:03 marks of the final period to give the Griffins a 6-1 advantage. Poganski cut into the lead at 14:47, but the Rampage rally ultimately fell short as the Silver and Black fell 6-2.

UP NEXT

The Silver and Black will host their annual Fan Appreciation Night in the final home game of the season against the Texas Stars on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.

