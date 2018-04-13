Rampage Goaltender Spencer Martin Recalled to Colorado Avalanche During Stanley Cup Playoffs

SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that goaltender Spencer Martin has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage (AHL). Additionally, the Rampage have recalled goaltender Sam Brittain from the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).

Martin has appeared in 34 games with San Antonio this season, earning a 14-15-4 record, .893 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average between the pipes. He joins the Avalanche ahead of Game 2 of the club's first-round Stanley Cup Playoff matchup with the Nashville Predators. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound goaltender played in three contests with the Avalanche during the 2016-17 season, recording an .865 save percentage and 4.35 goals-against average.

Brittain opened the 2017-18 campaign with the Eagles, registering a 14-9-0 record, .897 save percentage and 3.19 goals-against average in 27 appearances. The fourth-year pro has logged a total of 43 games in the AHL, earning a 2.57 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.

