Rampage Goaltender Spencer Martin Recalled to Colorado Avalanche During Stanley Cup Playoffs
April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The Colorado Avalanche today announced that goaltender Spencer Martin has been recalled from the San Antonio Rampage (AHL). Additionally, the Rampage have recalled goaltender Sam Brittain from the Colorado Eagles (ECHL).
Martin has appeared in 34 games with San Antonio this season, earning a 14-15-4 record, .893 save percentage and 3.10 goals-against average between the pipes. He joins the Avalanche ahead of Game 2 of the club's first-round Stanley Cup Playoff matchup with the Nashville Predators. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound goaltender played in three contests with the Avalanche during the 2016-17 season, recording an .865 save percentage and 4.35 goals-against average.
Brittain opened the 2017-18 campaign with the Eagles, registering a 14-9-0 record, .897 save percentage and 3.19 goals-against average in 27 appearances. The fourth-year pro has logged a total of 43 games in the AHL, earning a 2.57 goals-against average and .911 save percentage.
The Silver and Black will host their annual Fan Appreciation Night in the final home game of the season against the Texas Stars tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center. Tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com. The 2017-18 season is presented by H-E-B and Wells Fargo.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
