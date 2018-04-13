Cleveland Sneaks by Moose
April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (41-26-4-4) took on the Cleveland Monsters (25-40-7-3) in both teams' second-to-last game of the regular season. After allowing just 13 shots on Thursday, the Moose were just as stingy to start Friday's contest as Eric Comrie faced two shots in the first. Manitoba scored the lone goal of the period 6:34 into the frame as Mike Sgarbossa finished off a nice backhand feed from Buddy Robinson. Sgarbossa's second in as many nights gave the Moose a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.
The second period saw the teams get plenty of work in with their special teams. Cleveland took advantage of that fact 4:44 into the frame on a Miles Koules power play goal to tie the game 1-1. The score stuck that way despite a pair of close calls from the Moose. Brody Sutter hit the post on the power play and C.J. Suess nearly set up JC Lipon for a backdoor play, but the teams went to the third tied 1-1.
Cleveland grabbed its first lead of the contest 7:33 into the third as Koules stole the puck in the Moose zone and fired it past Eric Comrie. Cleveland continued to push the pace in the final frame, outshooting the Moose by a 13-5 count. The Monsters picked up some insurance with 2:40 to go when Calvin Thurkauf capped off a two-on-one with former Moose Jordan Schroeder supplying the setup. That score held until the final buzzer as the Moose fell by a 3-1 score to the Monsters.
Quick Hits
The Moose will face the Grand Rapids Griffins in the first round of the playoffs.
Matt Ustaski made his AHL debut.
Attendance was announced at 13,395.
What's Next?
The Moose wrap up the regular season on Sunday in Chicago with a 4 p.m. CT matchup against the Wolves. Tune in to moosehockey.com/listenlive for all the coverage.
Manitoba Moose Calder Cup Playoff tickets are on sale now and available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2018
- Wolves Win Back-To-Back Division Titles - Chicago Wolves
- Cleveland Sneaks by Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Shuts out Milwaukee 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Overcome Three-Goal Deficit to Defeat B-Sens in Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Chicago Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Rockford - Chicago Wolves
- Bernier, Bailey each score in Friday's setback to Lehigh Valley - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Griffins to Face Moose in Central Division Semifinals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Martel Nets 2 Goals as Lehigh Valley Downs Bridgeport 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Czarnik Hits Milestone in P-Bruins 5-3 Loss to Charlotte - Providence Bruins
- Schneider Lifts Wolf Pack to OT Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Stage Comeback to Beat Senators - Belleville Senators
- Devils Fall to Wolf Pack in OT, 2-1 - Binghamton Devils
- Checkers Beat Bruins for Big 5-3 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Sprong Sets Franchise Record in Penguins' 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Shock Moose in Home Finale, 3-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Clinch Galaxy Cup with OT Win over Comets - Utica Comets
- Hunt Tallies Two More Points, But Penguins Prevail - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Top Comets in Overtime, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Roster Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #67 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Add Three on Amateur Tryouts - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phil Varone Voted AHL MVP for 2017-18 Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lehigh Valley's Phil Varone Voted Winner of 2017-18 Les Cunningham Award - AHL
- Rampage Goaltender Spencer Martin Recalled to Colorado Avalanche During Stanley Cup Playoffs - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Night out at the HUB Set for Monday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Can Clinch Lottery Cup Tonight against Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Blackhawks, Will Report to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Thunderbirds Announce Sellout for Season Finale on Saturday, April 14 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Complete Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Trip to Laval this Season - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, April 13 - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Reassign Johansson to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- 'Cuda Down Condors 4-3 in Home Finale, Keep Playoff Hopes Intact - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Score Four Straight, Win 6-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marody Scores First Pro Goal in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- San Antonio Suffers 6-2 Loss to Grand Rapids - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.