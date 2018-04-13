Cleveland Sneaks by Moose

The Manitoba Moose (41-26-4-4) took on the Cleveland Monsters (25-40-7-3) in both teams' second-to-last game of the regular season. After allowing just 13 shots on Thursday, the Moose were just as stingy to start Friday's contest as Eric Comrie faced two shots in the first. Manitoba scored the lone goal of the period 6:34 into the frame as Mike Sgarbossa finished off a nice backhand feed from Buddy Robinson. Sgarbossa's second in as many nights gave the Moose a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The second period saw the teams get plenty of work in with their special teams. Cleveland took advantage of that fact 4:44 into the frame on a Miles Koules power play goal to tie the game 1-1. The score stuck that way despite a pair of close calls from the Moose. Brody Sutter hit the post on the power play and C.J. Suess nearly set up JC Lipon for a backdoor play, but the teams went to the third tied 1-1.

Cleveland grabbed its first lead of the contest 7:33 into the third as Koules stole the puck in the Moose zone and fired it past Eric Comrie. Cleveland continued to push the pace in the final frame, outshooting the Moose by a 13-5 count. The Monsters picked up some insurance with 2:40 to go when Calvin Thurkauf capped off a two-on-one with former Moose Jordan Schroeder supplying the setup. That score held until the final buzzer as the Moose fell by a 3-1 score to the Monsters.

Quick Hits

The Moose will face the Grand Rapids Griffins in the first round of the playoffs.

Matt Ustaski made his AHL debut.

Attendance was announced at 13,395.

What's Next?

The Moose wrap up the regular season on Sunday in Chicago with a 4 p.m. CT matchup against the Wolves. Tune in to moosehockey.com/listenlive for all the coverage.

Manitoba Moose Calder Cup Playoff tickets are on sale now and available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

