Game #67 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego

Game #67 - Tucson (40-20-5-1) vs. San Diego (36-26-3-1)

7:05 PM PST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, Arizona

Referees: #27 Ben O'Quinn, #29 Troy Paterson

Linesmen: #7 Neil Campbell, #58 Colin Besch

FINAL COUNTDOWN: Tonight marks the 11th of 12 meetings with the Gulls this season, and the fifth of San Diego's six scheduled visits to Tucson Arena. The Roadrunners are playing the first of a two-game home stand; the Gulls are playing the first of a two-game road trip. Both clubs are coming off of a meeting Wednesday night win which the Roadrunners won, 4-0.

WE WANT THE WEST: There are two scenarios in which the Roadrunners could clinch the Western Conference regular season championship tonight:

BACK-TO-BACK BLANKS: With his 36-save shutout performance on Wednesday, Adin Hill has now gone 148:30 minutes without surrendering a goal. The shutout, his second straight, was his fifth of the season, which is the second highest total among AHL goaltenders.

PROJECTED LINEUP: The team held a morning skate at Tucson Arena ahead of tonight's game. Per club policy, specifics regarding the team's lineup will not be published until 5:00 PM this afternoon.

PLAYING SPOILER: The Gulls will claim the Pacific Division's fourth and final playoff spot - which is the last remaining postseason opening in the entire league, if they earn a point tonight. Can the Roadrunners fend off a San Diego clinch scenario with a regulation win?

200 FOR TREVOR: If he's to play tonight, Trevor Murphy will be appearing in his 200th professional game. 191 of his games have come in the American Hockey League, 182 as a member of the Milwaukee Admirals. and nine with the Roadrunners. Murphy, with his third period goal on Wednesday night, registered his 100th career point.

THE LAST TIME AROUND: In the teams' previous meeting on Wednesday night at San Diego's Valley View Casino Center, the Roadrunners topped the Gulls by a 4-0 count. Lawson Crouse finished the night with two goals and three points; Conor Garland and Trevor Murphy accounted for the rest of Tucson's scoring. Adin Hill stopped all 36 shots faced to earn his second consecutive shutout.

GETTING WARMER: Each of Conor Garland's four goals scored during the past 10 games have been game-winners. Lawson Crouse enters the night with a six-game point streak, the longest current stretch on the team. He's amassed nine points (6G, 3A) during his run. Ryan MacInnis has five points (2G, 3A) in the last six games.

I-8 BORDER TROPHY: With a 5-4-0-1 record against the Gulls through 10 games, the Roadrunners currently lead in the race for the I-8 Border Trophy - which was introduced prior to the season. The winner is based on total points earned after the teams' 12 regular season match-ups. Entering the night, the Roadrunners are ahead of San Diego by a 11-10 count.

