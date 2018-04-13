'Cuda Down Condors 4-3 in Home Finale, Keep Playoff Hopes Intact

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (33-26-4-4) were victorious in their home finale, defeating the Bakersfield Condors (30-27-9-1) at SAP Center Thursday night in the tenth and final meeting between the teams this season and the second in as many nights.

The Condors opened up the scoring in the first when Kyle Platzer (8) broke away in transition using technical puck control to give himself space in the offensive zone and fired cross-body from the slot, pushing the puck past San Jose netminder Stephon Williams and inside the left post at the 8:45 mark. Eight minutes later, Manny Wiederer (9) would even the score at 1-1 with a sliding top-shelf shot on the game's first power play. The Barracuda have scored with the man advantage for a franchise record ten consecutive games, converting on 13 of 36 opportunities through the stretch.

In the second, Ivan Chekhovich (3), just a week into his amateur tryout agreement with the Barracuda, took an assist from Rudolfs Balcers near the left post and buried a wrister to give San Jose a 2-1 lead at the 7:46 mark. But Cooper Marody (1) would even things again at the 13:48 mark, scoring his first professional goal on a rebound from the left wing. The Barracuda had killed 18 consecutive penalties entering the night, including a perfect 12-for-12 in the month of April.

The Barracuda regained the lead in the third with Radim Simek (7) poking it home from point-blank range after a prolonged fight for control in the crease, making it 3-2 at the 6:43 mark. Sasha Chmelevski (3) would then add an unassisted goal for San Jose with 7:10 remaining, intercepting a pass deep in the offensive zone to set-up a shot from the slot to bring it to 4-2. Chemelevski and Chekhovich have now combined for 12 points through their first five games for San Jose. The Condors' Joey LaLeggia (14) would bring Bakersfield back within one at the 15:00 mark, but San Jose held strong defensively to finish with the 4-3 win.

Williams (3-1-0) earned the victory by making 15 saves on 18 shots. On the other side, Nick Ellis (9-10-3) took the loss, giving up four goals on 34 shots.

The Barracuda will travel to Stockton on Saturday for their regular season finale at Stockton Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Listen live on AM 1220 KDOW or on the all-new Sharks + SAP Center App.

