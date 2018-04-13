Thunderbirds Announce Sellout for Season Finale on Saturday, April 14

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced on Friday morning that their season finale against the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 has sold out.

This is the ninth time in the 2017-18 season that the Thunderbirds have sold out the MassMutual Center and the 12th time in their first two seasons.

"We want to thank our loyal fans once again for their never-ending support of Thunderbirds hockey," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "This milestone speaks not only to the hard work of our front office, but to the fans who have provided our team a true home-ice advantage in every game."

Fans who hold flex vouchers, Bring A Friend vouchers, or other forms of ticket redemption are encouraged to redeem for tonight's 7:05 p.m. game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where there is still ticket availability.

All fans are invited to the Thunderbirds season ending Block Party on Saturday from 4-6 p.m. at Court Square, presented by Community Bank. The party will be highlighted with a music performance by Johnny Sixgun.

The season may be approaching its conclusion, but Springfield Thunderbirds fans are encouraged to visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn more about 2018-19 Thunderbirds Season Ticket Memberships. Packages include a wide range of benefits, including the lowest prices for the 2019 AHL All Star Classic presented by MGM Springfield. For more information or to order now, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

