Syracuse Crunch Announce Roster Moves

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forwards Brandon Marino, Brendan Bradley and Josh Pitt and defensemen TJ Melancon, Matt Petgrave and Ben Wilson to professional tryout contracts, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Matthew Spencer to the Syracuse Crunch from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL and Syracuse has recalled forward Shane Conacher from Adirondack.

Marino, 31, skated in 72 games with the Brampton Beast of the ECHL this season. He led the team in points (62) and assists (42). Last season, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward put up 72 points in 72 contests, pacing the Beast in assists with 52.

The Riverside, California native has appeared in 327 career ECHL contests with the Beast and Fort Wayne Komets tallying 337 points (103g, 234a). He has also skated in 31 AHL games with the Utica Comets and Norfolk Admirals, recording four goals.

Bradley, 25, ranked third on the Kalamazoo Wings with 53 points in 72 games this season. His 38 assists and plus-22 rating paced the team. Last season, the 6-foot, 182-pound forward appeared in two contests with Adirondack.

Prior to his professional career, the Richboro, Pennsylvania native spent four seasons at the University of Vermont from 2013 to 2017 scoring 85 points (31g, 54a).

Pitt, 25, played in 64 games with Kalamazoo this season. His 57 points led the team, while ranking second in goals with 31. The 6-foot-3, 198-pound forward skated in 49 games with the K-Wings last season posting 18 goals and 17 assists.

The Brockville, Ontario native appeared in 155 contests with Western Michigan University from 2012 to 2016 recording 36 points (13g, 23a).

Melancon, 21, appeared in four games with the Crunch while on a PTO with the team from March 14 to March 29. He has also skated in 58 games with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL, tallying 43 points (15g, 28a), two games with the Belleville Senators and one with the Tucson Roadrunners this season. He was recently named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team for the 2017-18 campaign.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-2, 203-pound blueliner played in 200 games with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL from 2014 to 2017 tallying 99 points (29g, 70a). In his final season, the Oshawa, Ontario native paced all QMJHL defensemen with 19 goals.

Petgrave, 26, has played in 44 games with the Beast this season, earning 23 points (8g, 15a). He also appeared in one contest with the Belleville Senators and 12 with the Laval Rocket. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 189-pound defenseman made his professional debut with Brampton, earning one goal and one assist in five games.

The Brampton, Ontario native spent four seasons at the University of New Brunswick from 2013 to 2017, putting up 60 points (13g, 47a) in 108 games.

Wilson, 27, had 11 points (3g, 8a) in 48 games with the K-Wings this season. Last year, the Woodstock, Ontario native tallied four goals and 13 assists in 64 games with Kalamazoo.

The 6-foot, 180-pound blueliner has played in 249 career ECHL contests, all with the K-Wings, accumulating 45 points (10g, 35a). Wilson also has skated in 38 AHL contests with the Lake Erie Monsters, earning three assists, and 61 CHL games with the Denver Cutthroats and Allen Americans, scoring 23 points (9g. 14a).

Spencer, 21, has appeared in 37 games with the Crunch this season, posting four points (1g, 3a). He has also played in 14 games with the Thunder tallying two goals and one assist. Spencer skated in 60 games with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League last season, recording seven goals and 29 points to go along with 60 penalty minutes. He ranked third among all Petes defensemen for assists with 22 during the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound defenseman also appeared in 12 OHL playoff games, posting seven points.

The Guelph, Ontario native played in 251 career OHL games, all with Peterborough over the past four seasons, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes. Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

Conacher, 23, has played in 55 games with the Thunder this season, earning 63 points (20g, 43a). He has also appeared in eight games with the Crunch. Last season, he posted 11 points (2g, 9a) in 25 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound right wing also skated in three contests with the Toronto Marlies.

A native of Burlington, Ontario, Conacher has appeared in 18 career AHL games with Syracuse and Toronto recording two goals and one assist. Prior to his professional career, he spent three seasons at Canisius College from 2013 to 2016, appearing in 106 games. He paced the team in points during the 2015-16 season with 46 (20g, 26a) and was named to the AHA First All-Star Team. His 37 points, including a team-high 26 assists, ranked second in the 2014-15 campaign.

