Griffins to Face Moose in Central Division Semifinals
April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin their defense of the Calder Cup against the Manitoba Moose in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. Seeding and the series schedule are still to be determined and will be announced no later than Sunday evening.
By virtue of Chicago's 6-4 win at Rockford and Manitoba's 3-1 loss at Cleveland tonight, Chicago has clinched the Central Division and the Griffins have been guaranteed a second- or third-place finish.
Grand Rapids currently stands second in the division with 91 points and leads the Moose by one. Grand Rapids can secure the second seed with a victory in tomorrow's regular season finale on home ice against Cleveland at 7 p.m. Manitoba's campaign concludes with a visit to Chicago on Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT.
The Griffins have won the last five games against the Moose and finished with a 6-2 record in the season series.
Single-game playoff tickets for the Griffins' first two home games during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are currently on sale and can be purchased at all Star Tickets locations, including The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, by phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.
Available for all playoff home games, Playoff 4-Packs include four or more tickets at a savings of $3 per ticket plus no service fees. To purchase a Playoff 4-Pack, visit griffinshockey.com/playoff4pack or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. To reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass, visit griffinshockey.com/superpass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.
Groups of 10 or more can receive special pricing to playoff games and receive an unforgettable experience. To book a group outing during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, visit griffinshockey.com/group or call (616) 774.4585 ext. 4. Playoff suites and other premium areas are also available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2018
- Wolves Win Back-To-Back Division Titles - Chicago Wolves
- Cleveland Sneaks by Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Shuts out Milwaukee 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Amerks Overcome Three-Goal Deficit to Defeat B-Sens in Home Finale - Rochester Americans
- Chicago Wolves Open Calder Cup Playoffs against Rockford - Chicago Wolves
- Bernier, Bailey each score in Friday's setback to Lehigh Valley - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Griffins to Face Moose in Central Division Semifinals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Martel Nets 2 Goals as Lehigh Valley Downs Bridgeport 5-2 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Czarnik Hits Milestone in P-Bruins 5-3 Loss to Charlotte - Providence Bruins
- Schneider Lifts Wolf Pack to OT Victory - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks Stage Comeback to Beat Senators - Belleville Senators
- Devils Fall to Wolf Pack in OT, 2-1 - Binghamton Devils
- Checkers Beat Bruins for Big 5-3 Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Sprong Sets Franchise Record in Penguins' 3-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Shock Moose in Home Finale, 3-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Clinch Galaxy Cup with OT Win over Comets - Utica Comets
- Hunt Tallies Two More Points, But Penguins Prevail - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Top Comets in Overtime, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Roster Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Game #67 Preview: Tucson vs. San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Add Three on Amateur Tryouts - Tucson Roadrunners
- Phil Varone Voted AHL MVP for 2017-18 Season - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lehigh Valley's Phil Varone Voted Winner of 2017-18 Les Cunningham Award - AHL
- Rampage Goaltender Spencer Martin Recalled to Colorado Avalanche During Stanley Cup Playoffs - San Antonio Rampage
- Roadrunners Night out at the HUB Set for Monday - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Can Clinch Lottery Cup Tonight against Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Dennis Gilbert Signs with Blackhawks, Will Report to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Thunderbirds Announce Sellout for Season Finale on Saturday, April 14 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sound Tigers Complete Season this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Last Trip to Laval this Season - Toronto Marlies
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Americans, April 13 - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Reassign Johansson to Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- 'Cuda Down Condors 4-3 in Home Finale, Keep Playoff Hopes Intact - San Jose Barracuda
- Griffins Score Four Straight, Win 6-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marody Scores First Pro Goal in Condors Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- San Antonio Suffers 6-2 Loss to Grand Rapids - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.