Griffins to Face Moose in Central Division Semifinals

April 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will begin their defense of the Calder Cup against the Manitoba Moose in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. Seeding and the series schedule are still to be determined and will be announced no later than Sunday evening.

By virtue of Chicago's 6-4 win at Rockford and Manitoba's 3-1 loss at Cleveland tonight, Chicago has clinched the Central Division and the Griffins have been guaranteed a second- or third-place finish.

Grand Rapids currently stands second in the division with 91 points and leads the Moose by one. Grand Rapids can secure the second seed with a victory in tomorrow's regular season finale on home ice against Cleveland at 7 p.m. Manitoba's campaign concludes with a visit to Chicago on Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT.

The Griffins have won the last five games against the Moose and finished with a 6-2 record in the season series.

Single-game playoff tickets for the Griffins' first two home games during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs are currently on sale and can be purchased at all Star Tickets locations, including The Zone, online through griffinshockey.com/tickets, by phone through Star Tickets at (800) 585-3737, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.

Available for all playoff home games, Playoff 4-Packs include four or more tickets at a savings of $3 per ticket plus no service fees. To purchase a Playoff 4-Pack, visit griffinshockey.com/playoff4pack or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Fans who want to experience every Griffins game at Van Andel Arena during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs can now purchase a Griffins Playoff SuperPass. Enjoy the same great seat at significant savings plus the convenience of the "pay-as-we-play" method of payment. To reserve your Griffins Playoff SuperPass, visit griffinshockey.com/superpass or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Groups of 10 or more can receive special pricing to playoff games and receive an unforgettable experience. To book a group outing during the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, visit griffinshockey.com/group or call (616) 774.4585 ext. 4. Playoff suites and other premium areas are also available.

