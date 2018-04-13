Roadrunners Add Three on Amateur Tryouts

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced the addition of defensemen Jordan Gross and Noel Hoefenmayer, as well as forward Nate Schnaar on amateur tryouts today.

Gross, a 22-year-old from Maple Grove, MN, signed an entry-level contract with the Coyotes yesterday and will join the Roadrunners for the remainder of the season. At 5-10, 185 pounds, the right-handed defenseman joins the organization following an appearance in the NCAA National Championship with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. With 121 points in 159 collegiate games and leading the Fighting Irish in points by defensemen, Gross was also named to the NCAA All-Tournament team. He is set to wear #63 for Tucson.

Hoefenmayer, a 19-year-old from North York, ON, joins the team following his third season with the Ottawa 67's of the Ontario Hockey League. A fourth-round selection (#108 overall) of the Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Draft, the left-handed shot had seven goals and 26 assists for a total of 33 points in 65 games this season. Hoefenmayer will dress in the #42.

Schnaar, a 19-year-old from Waterloo, ON, comes to Tucson upon conclusion of his second full season with the Guelph Storm of the OHL. A third-round selection (#75 overall) of the Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Draft, the right-handed forward had 16 goals and 23 asssits for a total of 39 points in 57 games this season. Schnaar will wear #46.

