Larks Blitz Honkers, Split Series

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







The Honkers fell in Game Two to Bismarck on Saturday night 10-3.

Rochester started off the scoring with a two-run homer from Andrew Cain in the second, his first of the year. Past that, the Honkers offense mustered just one more run, a solo homer hit by Augusto Mungarrieta in the eighth.

Bryce Liechty had a solid outing out of the bullpen, going 3.2 innings and giving up just two earned runs. He inherited the bases loaded and one out in the sixth and induced an inning-ending double play.

The Honkers fell to 6-20 with this loss. Next up, they will host Minot starting tomorrow.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.