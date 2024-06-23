Stingers Stay Hot, Beat Express 13-7
June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The Stingers welcomed in the Eau Claire Express on a perfect night for baseball at Bill Taunton Stadium, and fans were treated to a 13-7 Willmar victory.
The scoring got started in the 2nd when Jack Spanier (Minnesota) drilled a 2-out 2-strike RBI single into center field, making it 1-0.
It would stay at that score until the bottom of the 4th, thanks to WIll Whelan (Minnesota).
The Stingers starter was electric, going 5+ innings, allowing 1 run on 2 hits and striking out 10.
The offense picked him up in that bottom of the 4th, by placing a 9 spot on the scoreboard, pushing the lead to 10-0.
Just about everyone got in on the fun as an inning included an RBI double from Andrew Sojka (CSUN), and RBI single from Colin Hynek (Georgia State), and was blown open by a 2 RBI double off the bat of the newest Stinger Jessada Brown (UC Santa Barbara).
Eau Claire got back to within striking distance in the 6th, hanging 4 runs of the board to cut the deficit to 6.
But that deficit was pushed immediately back to 8 thanks to a 2-run Aidan Byrne (Minnesota State-Mankato) home run.
The Express got it back to 12-7, but an insurance sac fly from Byrne and scoreless ninth from another new Stinger Anthony Steinhoff (Iowa Central CC) closed it out and gave Willmar the win.
The same two teams wrap up their series Monday night at Bill Taunton Stadium with first pitch at 6:35 pm.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
