Honkers Hold off Hot Tots 8-7
June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers battled through setback after setback on Sunday, eventually winning 8-7.
They gave up five runs in the top of the first, however responded with four in the bottom half. Dom Rodriguez doubled in Paul Schoenfeld. Newcomer Easton Breyfogle doubled in two more runs in his first game as a Honker.
Dean Carpentier had an RBI single in the first and fifth, but launched an impressive home run over the left field wall in the third. Brendan O'Sullivan hit his first homer of the year, a solo shot in the fourth.
AJ Rasmussen and Sadier Vicioso were both stellar out of the bullpen, combining for seven innings and just one earned run. Cam Cunnings was called in for the save in the ninth and completed the 8-7 Honkers win.
Rochester is now 7-20 on the season and will look to sweep the season series tomorrow. The first pitch is at 6:35.
