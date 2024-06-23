MoonDogs with a 10-Inning Comeback Win

MoonDogs had a huge comeback win tonight versus the St.Cloud Rox, where it went 10 innings!

Jake Swartz (University of Illinois) started on the mound tonight for the MoonDogs and went five innings.

Ryan Ward (San Diego) would come in to score for the MoonDogs first, to make the score 3-1, Rox. The score would remain the same up until the bottom of the sixth where the Rox would strike again.

Bryan Garrett (Sac City) would be the first relief arm the MoonDogs would use tonight, followed by Ben Rosin (Kansas State).

Ben Robichaux (Louisiana Lafayette) would hit a home run to bring in Nico Libed (San Diego) and tie the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth.

Ben Rosin would take charge of this game until the final inning, where the closer, Grant Garza (Tarleton) would have 3 strikeouts to finalize the MoonDogs win!

