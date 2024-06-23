Rockford Rivets Host Kenosha Kingfish in a Tight Contest
June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL -The Rockford Rivets hosted the Kenosha Kingfish in a closely contested game marked by strong pitching and defensive plays. Both teams showcased their skills, resulting in a low-scoring affair. The Rivets took an early lead in the third inning with a run from #11 Connor Meidroth, who was driven in by #5 Tanner Reaves. They extended their lead in the fourth inning, scoring two more runs thanks to a clutch single from #9 Nick Giamarusti. Despite the Kingfish's efforts to rally, including a run scored by #20 Lucas Spence in the fifth inning, the Rivets' defense held firm. Excellent plays and strategic pitching stifled further scoring attempts. The Rivets' solid performance secured a 3-1 victory over the Kingfish, promising an exciting continuation of their home stand in the upcoming game.
