Rockford Rivets Host Kenosha Kingfish in a Tight Contest

June 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL -The Rockford Rivets hosted the Kenosha Kingfish in a closely contested game marked by strong pitching and defensive plays. Both teams showcased their skills, resulting in a low-scoring affair. The Rivets took an early lead in the third inning with a run from #11 Connor Meidroth, who was driven in by #5 Tanner Reaves. They extended their lead in the fourth inning, scoring two more runs thanks to a clutch single from #9 Nick Giamarusti. Despite the Kingfish's efforts to rally, including a run scored by #20 Lucas Spence in the fifth inning, the Rivets' defense held firm. Excellent plays and strategic pitching stifled further scoring attempts. The Rivets' solid performance secured a 3-1 victory over the Kingfish, promising an exciting continuation of their home stand in the upcoming game.

